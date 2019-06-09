“State sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat world facing today” PM Modi takes a dig at PAK

PM Modi who on Maldives parliament at Male has taken a dig at Pakistan, The Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the state sponsored terrorism is the biggest threat the humanity is facing today. For the same reason he has asked the word leaders to join hands to fight the troubles.

Addressing the Maldivian Parliament, Modi has said that the relations between India and Maldives have started much before history and it is older.

Today I want to emphasis that every Indian was with you for the strengthening of democracy in the Maldives,” he said.

Terrorism is not just a threat for a country but to the entire civilization, he added on

The world community has organised conventions and meetings on global challenges like the climate change, now it should also come together on the issue of terrorism. It is time for a global conference on terrorism,” Modi said.

India has blamed Pakistan for carrying terrorist attacks in the nation and asked to stop supporting terror outfits operating from the soil