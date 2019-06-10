French Minister to reach India on Monday

Latest NewsIndia

Jun 10, 2019, 12:03 am IST
French Minister of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean Baptiste Lemoyne will arrive in India on Monday. This is the first French ministerial visit after the formation of the new government.

Lemoyne will also call on External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and Minister of Commerce and Industry Hardeep Singh Puri.

The French embassy in India, in a statement said that the visit of Lemoyne will acknowledge reinforcement of the Indo-French relationship and will lay the groundwork for the visit of the Prime Minister of India to France on the occasion of the G7 Summit at Biarritz in August, on the invitation of the Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic I

