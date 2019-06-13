CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Ajith to play a bike racer in his new film

Jun 13, 2019, 11:35 pm IST
Less than a minute
thala ajith bike race stills

Tamil Superstar Ajith will play the role of a bike racer in his new film. The film will be directed by H.Vinoth. Vinoth is also the director of the yet to release film acted by Ajith ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’. The film is bankrolled by Bollywood based producer Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios

Tags

Related Articles

BREAKING NEWS: Suicide bomber attack in mosque, several killed

Nov 21, 2017, 03:14 pm IST

The new type of bread hopes to tackle world hunger

Nov 24, 2017, 03:48 pm IST

Mira Rajput Out of Hospital With Daughter and Newly born Son for her Birthday Bash: See Pics

Sep 7, 2018, 10:07 pm IST

India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-5 missile

Dec 10, 2018, 04:36 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close