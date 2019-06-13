Ajith to play a bike racer in his new film

Tamil Superstar Ajith will play the role of a bike racer in his new film. The film will be directed by H.Vinoth. Vinoth is also the director of the yet to release film acted by Ajith ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’. The film is bankrolled by Bollywood based producer Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios
Related Articles
BREAKING NEWS: Suicide bomber attack in mosque, several killed
Nov 21, 2017, 03:14 pm IST
The new type of bread hopes to tackle world hunger
Nov 24, 2017, 03:48 pm IST
Mira Rajput Out of Hospital With Daughter and Newly born Son for her Birthday Bash: See Pics
Sep 7, 2018, 10:07 pm IST
India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-5 missile
Dec 10, 2018, 04:36 pm IST
Post Your Comments