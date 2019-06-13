Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar

In the forex market, the domestic currency the Indian rupee has slipped against the US dollar. In the early hours of trade, the local currency Indian rupee has slipped by 4 paise to trade at 69.38 against US dollar.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the domestic currency the Indian rupee has opened at 69.33. But it later slipped to 69.38. The Indian rupee has closed it’s trading at 69.34 against the US dollar yesterday.

The main reason for the strengthening of the US dollar the slipping of crude oil price and the upward rally of the US dollar against other currencies in the global market.