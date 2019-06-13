Latest NewsBusiness

Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar

Jun 13, 2019, 05:30 pm IST
Less than a minute
Indian Rupee
Indian Rupee falls yet again

In the forex market, the domestic currency the Indian rupee has slipped against the US dollar. In the early hours of trade, the local currency Indian rupee has slipped by 4 paise to trade at 69.38 against US dollar.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the domestic currency the Indian rupee has opened at 69.33. But it later slipped to 69.38. The Indian rupee has closed it’s trading at 69.34 against the US dollar yesterday.

The main reason for the strengthening of the US dollar the slipping of crude oil price and the upward rally of the US dollar against other currencies in the global market.

Tags

Related Articles

Air Strikes Kill 20 Civilians In North Syria

Feb 2, 2018, 06:16 am IST

This letter wrote by PM Modi to Veeru Devgan’s wife is getting viral; Ajay Devagan thanks him

Jun 2, 2019, 07:50 pm IST
SapceX

SpaceX launches first of its broadband internet satellites

Feb 23, 2018, 07:04 am IST

Manmohan slams demonetisation , asks Modi to find more dignified ways for votes

Dec 2, 2017, 11:19 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close