3-Month old baby girl locked inside the car died

Jun 14, 2019, 07:58 pm IST
A 3-month old baby girl locked inside a car by her mother met a fatal death. The shocking incident occurred in Kansas in the USA. The baby girl died due to the heat in the locked car.

The mother of the kid forgot to take the kid from the car. She after reaching home go to sleep forgetting about the baby. She remembered the kid after many hours. Then the lady requested the support of the police. When the police took the kid from the car, it has reportedly died.

This type of incidents is increasing in the world. Many kid has also met these type of deaths due to negligence. of

