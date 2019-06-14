Human trafficking; Childline team rescues 17 children from Aluva railway station

The Child-line team has succeeded in rescuing 17 children who fell victims to the human trafficking. The children have been rescued from the Aluva railway station.

It was asserted that the railway station has became the major spot for the trafficker of children.

The child ine help desk was opened at the Aluva Railway station in coordination with the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO)

Among the 17 children, only four are from Kerala asserts the reports.Remaining are from north

nd north eastern states.

It is also asserted that except for all children from Kerala none has Aadhar Card.