Mauka Mauka : India’s new ad to counter Pak ad featuring Abinnandan ; Watch Video

Jun 14, 2019, 09:39 pm IST
India’s new ad to counter to the Abinandan insult video going viral on internet.

The shoot takes place at a barber shop where an Indian and a Pakistani are seated. The actor sporting the Pakistani jersey does not get the desired cut from the barber, instead, he finds his beard like Wing Commander Abhinandan. The barber was obviously an Indian. All in all the ad was loved by fans and they feel India has maintained some decency at least.

