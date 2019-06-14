Pinarayi to take Thiruvananthapuram airport operation issues with PM Modi

It has been asserted that the Kerala CM Pinaray Vijayan would meet PM Modi regarding the the operations of the Thiruvananthapuram airport. It was asserted that Pinaray would meet Modi on the eve of NITI Aayog meeting on June 15.

C. Divakaran of CPI had earlier asserted that the Adani Group Of Enterprises is taking over the airport. Vijayan asserted such kind of notions are incorrect and asserted that the airport is not going from the hands of the government.

Vijayan made the claim that there existed a situation when the 23.5 acres of land in 2005 during transferring gets corporatized, the cost of the land should be converted equity.Moreover, in 2003, the civil aviation secretary had given a written assurance that the state would be consulted before any private participation.

There is suspicion on the fact that Adani Group, without any experience in airport development, won six bids,” Mr Vijayan asserted.

The Kerala congress leader and MP also had take on the issue.

All of us who care for Thiruvananthapuram want a well-functioning international airport, whether it’s run by Adani, Ambani or Karl Marx!” he tweeted.