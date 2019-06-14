Poonam Pandey’s reply to Pakistani ad is a arousing surprise; Video Inside

Ahead of India-Pakistan world cup match which everyone is looking forward to have a keen eye on, the Pakistan had recently released an advertisement which in turn mocks the Indian Air Force Officer Abhinandan Varthaman, who was held captive this year.

The ad did not had that much acceleration in Indian Social media platforms.

In this prevailing situation here comes the enigma sexual appeal Poonam Pandey with a befitting reply to the Pakistan incarnated who had made the ad.

she offered her D-cup bra to the makers who were taking about the teacup in the video

Posting her response on social media, Poonam Pandey captioned the video, “My Answer to the Pakistani AD. #INDvPAK World Cup 2019.”

View this post on Instagram My Answer to the Pakistani AD. #IndvsPak World Cup 2019. A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@ipoonampandey) on Jun 13, 2019 at 5:57am PDT

In the video, Poonam removes her bra and offers her D-cup to have tea from it. Taking a dig at the controversial ad, Poonam says, “I saw this Pakistani ad yesterday on my Whatsapp, making fun of a war hero. Dear Pakistan that is not cool.”