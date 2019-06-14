SSKM Hospital row; “I have forgiven them for abusing me ” says Mamatha

The West Bengal chief Minister Mamatha Banerjee has asserted that the junior doctors have taken beyond the limit as they verbally abused her during the visit.

Mamatha went to the hospital to assert the situation and to examine the situation of medical services across the state.

She also asserted that there were agitators from other sources among the SSKM hospital doctors, who “abused” her.

I went to the emergency section where they could have talked to me, but the language they used when I was there and the manner they abused me. Had somebody else been there in my place, some other action would have followed,” Mamata Banerjee told a Bengali news channel

“But, I have forgiven them. They can oppose me, they can hurl abuses at me. I don’t mind because they are young. I only want them to resume work,” she said.

Doctors across the West bengal are protesting against an attack on two of their colleges at NRS Medical college