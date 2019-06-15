Copa America: Brazil beat Bolivia

The former champion Brazil started with a victory in Copa America tournament. Brazil defeated Bolivia by 3-0. Philip Kutinjo scored two goals for Brazil.

The first goal of Brazil was scored by Philip Kutinjo in 50 minutes. He converted the penalty to a goal. The first half ended both teams without scoring a goal. Kutinjo scored the second goal in 53 minutes.In 85 minute Everton Sores scored the third goal for Brazil.

The match begins t Indian time at 6 pm Brazil. Asian countries Qatar and Japan are also participating in the tournament with 10 American teams. The 12 teams play in three groups. The two teams ranking first in the group will reach quarte final.