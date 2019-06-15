Latest NewsSports

Copa America: Brazil beat Bolivia

Jun 15, 2019, 04:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

The former champion Brazil started with a victory in Copa America tournament. Brazil defeated Bolivia by 3-0. Philip Kutinjo scored two goals for Brazil.

The first goal of Brazil was scored by Philip Kutinjo in 50 minutes. He converted the penalty to a goal. The first half ended both teams without scoring a goal. Kutinjo scored the second goal in 53 minutes.In 85 minute Everton Sores scored the third goal for Brazil.

The match begins t Indian time at 6 pm Brazil. Asian countries Qatar and Japan are also participating in the tournament with 10 American teams. The 12 teams play in three groups. The two teams ranking first in the group will reach quarte final.

Tags

Related Articles

porter

This Porter from Kochi passed KPSC Exam using free Wi-Fi at Railway Station

May 11, 2018, 10:37 am IST

State minister charged for rape and blackmailing; hearing on May 7

Apr 28, 2019, 10:50 pm IST

CrossFit queen: had the heart to follow her passion

Nov 24, 2017, 04:13 pm IST

Will Not Let Yathish Chandra Take Charge in Thrissur”: A.N Radhakrishnan

Nov 24, 2018, 04:01 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close