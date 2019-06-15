Top Model fined for wearing revealing dress that caused public outrage; Pic Inside

Ngoc Trinh, who is an acclaimed top class model across the globe is now facing a large amount of fine from the Vietnamese government.

The reason for this is that she had wore extremely revealing outfit to the Cannes Film Festival.

Last week, 28-year-old Ngoc turned heads on the red carpet at the premiere for World War II epic A Hidden Life, clad in a semi-sheer thong body-suit.

Nguyen Ngoc Thien, the country’s Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism said: “Her outfit was improper, offensive and has caused public outrage.”

Ngoc, who has won the title of Photogenic Supermodel Vietman and has been hailed ‘lingerie queen,’ is said to be unapologetic for her outfit.