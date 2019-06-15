NEWSFashion

Top Model fined for wearing revealing dress that caused public outrage; Pic Inside

Jun 15, 2019, 08:26 am IST
Less than a minute

Ngoc Trinh, who is an acclaimed top class model across the globe is now facing a large amount of fine from the Vietnamese government.

The reason for this is that she had wore extremely revealing outfit to the Cannes Film Festival.

Last week, 28-year-old Ngoc turned heads on the red carpet at the premiere for World War II epic A Hidden Life, clad in a semi-sheer thong body-suit.

Nguyen Ngoc Thien, the country’s Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism said: “Her outfit was improper, offensive and has caused public outrage.”

Ngoc, who has won the title of Photogenic Supermodel Vietman and has been hailed ‘lingerie queen,’ is said to be unapologetic for her outfit.

Tags

Related Articles

girl

Brave girl stopped burglars from robbing family jewelry shop

Jun 2, 2018, 03:18 pm IST

ALERT; There could be another wave of attacks in Sri Lanka disguised in military uniforms say security officials

Apr 29, 2019, 02:20 pm IST

Heavy Rain : Don’t visit Kerala, US issues advisory against travel

Aug 10, 2018, 08:31 am IST

Have ‘Sleeper Cells’, Step Down, TTV Dhinakaran Warns Chief Minister Palaniswami

Aug 30, 2017, 06:01 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close