Dulquer Salmaan to produce Anoop Sathyan’s directorial debut film

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan is likely to produce the directorial debut film of Anoop Sathyan. Anoop Sathyan is the son of veteran Malayalam film director Sathyan Anthikad.

The film will have former Malayalam superstar Suresh Gopi in the lead role. Shobhana and Nazriya Nazim will play the female lead in the film. The film is touted to be a family drama set in Chennai.

Anoop Sathyan a graduate of the National Institute of Design, has also penned the movie. As per the director, the film is a family drama primarily centred around two women, played by Shobhana and Nazriya. It also has a romance at its core. Suresh Gopi will be essaying a very prominent role in the movie.

Mukesh Muraleedharan will be cranking the camera and Alphonse will compose the music.