ICC World Cup: India beat Pakistan

In Cricket, the ‘Team India’ has defeated their arch-rival Pakistan in the ICC World Cup Cricket at Old Trafford in Manchester. India has beat Pakistan by 89 runs. Rohit Sharma has man selected as the man of the match.

Earlier the Pakistan team who has won the toss has opted to field first and sent the Indian to the team to bat. India has scored 336 runs by losing five wickets in the 50 overs.

In reply, Pakistan was six down for 166 in 35 overs when rain stopped the match. When the game resumed the target was revised to 302 in 40 overs, leaving Pakistan requiring a near impossible130 off five overs. Pakistan was restricted to 212/6.

For India, Rohit Sharma scored a magnificent century. Sharma hit 140 off 113 balls. It was his second century of the tournament and 24th ODI hundred overall. Indian captain Virat Kohli scored 77 while K L Rahul made 57. India scored 336 for 5 in stipulated 50 overs. For Pakistan, Mohammad Aamir took 3 wickets.

Score Board:

India 336 – 5 (49.5 overs)

Pakistan 212 – 6 (40.0 overs)