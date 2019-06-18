Kerala Govt to exhibit treasures of Padmanabhaswamy Temple in museum,says Dewaswom Minister

Kerala government is considering of establishing a museum to exhibit the precious items of Padmanabhaswamy Temple , Minister Kadakampally Surendran informed the assembly while replying to the proposal of K B Ganesh Kumar.

Presently the things related to the temple are under the consideration of the Supreme Court and so the government cannot take a decision now. The government has already submitted a request before the apex court in this regard.

Ganesh Kumar had directed to establish a museum to give a chance for the tourists to see the collection of treasures of the temple. The revenue obtained from the ticket can be utilised for the renovation of the temple, security arrangements, functioning of the museum and for charity work, said Ganesh Kumar. An article published in the Time Magazine has described Sree Padmanabhan as the richest god in the world. Today Sri Padmanabha Swamy Temple is famous all over the world, he pointed.