Woman complains harassment; says man masturbated on her

A 29 year old interior designer complained to have been harassed by a man who allegedly masturbated on her when she was climbing down an escalator at the Huda City Centre Metro Station Complex in Gurgaon on Friday reported Hindustan Times.

“After exiting the store, I felt something was wrong on my back. I turned and realised that a man masturbated on me. I was shocked, scared and traumatised. I confronted him. He flashed me and said indecent words; I slapped him,” Hindustan Times quoted her.

“I shouted and called for help, but no one came forward. There were no policemen around. He flashed me again before running away. I ran outside towards a police chowki, but found it closed,” she said.

The DMRC officials after showing the CCTV footage’s asked her to identify the culprit.

“After taking cognisance of the woman’s complaint on Twitter, an official from Metro police station had reached out to her and asked her to file a written complaint with the police as it was a legal formality.”