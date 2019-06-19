Latest Newscelebrities

Birthday Special : Rare photos of actress Kajal Aggarwal

Jun 19, 2019, 02:46 pm IST
Less than a minute
Kajal-Aggarwal-to-act-with-this-Tamil-Superstar

Kajal Aggarwal celebrates her birthday today and on the occasion of her 34th birthday lets take a look at some of her hottest pictures. Known for her style and humor the fashionista has never left an opportunity to amaze her 10 million fans! Be it a dress, or saree or any other ensemble, the diva can slay in any attire!

Going by her Instagram profile, birthday girl Kajal Aggarwal has got flawless skin and personal style statement. Its something that not every actress can carry. Apart from being a fashionista, an actor, a television host the diva is also a singer and has sung in her movie Chakravyuha.

See unknown facts about South Indian beauty Kajal Agarwal

Kajal-Aggarwal

Kajal

Kajal-Aggarwal

Kajal-Aggarwal

Kajal-Aggarwal-item-dance

third-party image reference
third-party image reference
third-party image reference

 

third-party image reference
third-party image reference

Kajal-Aggarwal-to-act-with-this-Tamil-Superstar

 

Third party image reference
Tags

Related Articles

ED attaches Rs. 255 Cr. Assets of absconding Diamond Jeweller Nirav Modi

Oct 25, 2018, 01:22 pm IST

Junaid Khan Case : Murderer arrested in Maharashtra

Jul 8, 2017, 08:29 pm IST

An eye on social media to track suspects

Jan 3, 2019, 11:08 am IST
director-ram-gopal-varma-arrested-shooting-porn-hyderabad

Director Ram Gopal Varma to be arrested for shooting porn in Hyderabad?

Feb 23, 2018, 01:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close