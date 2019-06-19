Birthday Special : Rare photos of actress Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal celebrates her birthday today and on the occasion of her 34th birthday lets take a look at some of her hottest pictures. Known for her style and humor the fashionista has never left an opportunity to amaze her 10 million fans! Be it a dress, or saree or any other ensemble, the diva can slay in any attire!

Going by her Instagram profile, birthday girl Kajal Aggarwal has got flawless skin and personal style statement. Its something that not every actress can carry. Apart from being a fashionista, an actor, a television host the diva is also a singer and has sung in her movie Chakravyuha.