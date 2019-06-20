KeralaLatest News

Cartoon Award Controversy: Advocate Jayashankar  mocks Akademi

Political observer Advocate Jayashankar came forward mocking the Kerala state Lalitha Kala Akademy on the cartoon award controversy. He on his social media handle raised his criticism.

Lalitha Kala Academy is not an independent sovereign republic. It is only a wing working under CPM and Kerala governemnt. Nemom Pushparaj was appointed as the chairman of the Academy just because the CPM Thiruvananthapuram district committee recommended him. So they must give an award if the minister asks to give and must withdraw if he says so.

Earlier, the Academy has clarified that the jury’s decision is final and cannot be changed. But the Cultural affairs minister A.K.Balan has declined it asked to withdraw the award given to K.K.Subhash.

