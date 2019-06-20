Police file case against Binoy Kodiyeri,confirms Mumbai police spokesperson

Mumbai police spokesperson Manjunath has officially confirmed that the Mumbai police had filed a case against Binoy Kodiyeri, the son of CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, based on the complaint given by Bihar-based bar dance girl that she had sexually abused her after proposing to marry her.

The team from Mumbai reached Kannur only Wednesday evening. The team comprising Oshiwara station officers Vinayak Jadav and Dayanand Pawar having SI rank. They held discussion with Kannur SP. The team said that the probe was progressing.

Once the statement of the complainant woman is recorded, the police may initiate proceedings including arrest against him.

In between, the Mumbai police has decided to summon Kodiyeri and record his statement.

The Opposition leader demanded a serious probe into the allegations.

On June 13, Mumbai’s Oshiwara police had filed an FIR against Binoy under Sections 376 (rape) and Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

In her complaint, the woman hadalleged that Binoy had rented a house for her and used to take care of all her expenses after promising to marry her. She stated in her complaint that she has an eight-month-old son from the relationship and that she did not know Binoy was already married.