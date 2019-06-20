Samantha’s Oh Baby official trailer out : Watch Here

Samantha Akkineni starring ‘Oh Baby’ trailer was released on Thursday. Adapted from South Korena comedy drama Miss Granny, this film is written and directed by BV Nandini Reddy.

The protagonist of the fantasy film is a 70-year-old lady, played by seasoned actor Lakshmi. Her character is ironically called Baby. But her nickname seems very apt when she gets back her youth. For some otherworldly reasons, God descends on earth one fine morning and gives the 70-year-old lady her youth back. In a click, Baby is now a 24-year-old woman, played by a charming Samantha Akkineni. But the cosmic joke is that Baby is still psychologically the same old granny that treats all younger people like her children.

The comedy seems to stem from Baby’s efforts to come to terms with her new reality, and re-live her 20s once again with a new generation, who appreciate her beauty like never before. However, it is not all sunshine and rainbows. She also has to deal with the moral dilemma when she wants to embrace her youth and follow her heart.