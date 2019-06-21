International Yoga Day : BSF watch dogs perform Yoga ; Watch Video

World celebrating International Yoga Day 2019 by participating in massive yoga sessions.

A video shared by ANI has gone viral on Twitter where dog squad of Border Security Force are seen performing yoga along with their trainers in Jammu. The furry friends look absolutely adorable while performing yoga and it will win your heart.

The video is winning the internet and Twitterati has all hearts for the dogs. One user wrote, “Wonderful dogs” while the other tweeted, “Even dogs are doing yoga, but we don’t.”

Some of the netizens have replied with the videos and memes of adorable dogs stretching on a yoga mat.

Watch the video here: