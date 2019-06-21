Latest NewsIndia

International Yoga Day : BSF watch dogs perform Yoga ; Watch Video

Jun 21, 2019, 10:11 am IST
Less than a minute

World celebrating International Yoga Day 2019 by participating in massive yoga sessions.

A video shared by ANI has gone viral on Twitter where dog squad of Border Security Force are seen performing yoga along with their trainers in Jammu. The furry friends look absolutely adorable while performing yoga and it will win your heart.

The video is winning the internet and Twitterati has all hearts for the dogs. One user wrote, “Wonderful dogs” while the other tweeted, “Even dogs are doing yoga, but we don’t.”

Some of the netizens have replied with the videos and memes of adorable dogs stretching on a yoga mat.

Watch the video here:

 

Tags

Related Articles

List of actresses of Bollywood who never gets married

Dec 22, 2017, 08:41 am IST

Priyanka Gandhi won’t contest from Varanasi against Narendra Modi

Apr 25, 2019, 01:04 pm IST

Education department bans summer vacation classes in state.

Mar 30, 2019, 04:04 pm IST

Padmavati to screen in front of Parliament’s Lower House

Nov 30, 2017, 11:26 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close