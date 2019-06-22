Medicines for periods postponing likely to harm your health ; Details Inside

Menstrual day is the most herculean for not least but all the women. The pain they suffer, hardships they take nothing is not worth as it . Mental constrains, back pain , pain in stomach etc are most commonly seen during periodical week of a women.

This has became a common notion and practice that women use medicines and tablets to postpone periods for the sake of short term relief. This is extremely harmful.

CAUTION NOTES

1. Use Medicine that are prescribed by doctors. Do not stick to those prescription once issued by the doctor in your earlier consultation.

2. Inform your doctor if you are taking another medicines or engaged in another medication.

3. Do not take medicines or tablets to compensate the loss if you have forgotten to take pill on prescribed time.