Villagers tied panchayat secretary to an electric post

Villagers tied a panchayat secretary to an electric post. The villagers did this as a protest against the panchayat administration. The villagers accused that the panchayat secretary has shown a negative attitude towards the development of the area. The villagers from Bhima Khedi village in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh has done this. Later police came to rescue the panchayat secretary from the angry villagers.

The villagers did this as a protest against the delay in development schemes and not getting sanctions on time. The roads in the village is in bad shape. The villagers accused that no construction work being sanctioned or undertaken in the village. Dirty water is collected in the streets and it breeds mosquitos.

But the panchayat secretary claimed that he had asked an engineer for the valuation work but some miscreants did not let us do that. He also said that a drain was being constructed which has not been valuated.