Copa America: Brazil enter quarter after beating Peru

Jun 23, 2019, 05:31 pm IST
In football, the former world champion Brazil entered the quarterfinals of Copa America Football championship by defeating Peru.  Brazil has thumped Peru by defeating by 5 goals.

Casemiro scored the first goal for the hosts at the 12th minute of the game. This was his first goal for the national team. Roberto Firmino, Everton Sorus, Danny Alves and Willian scored for Brazil.

In the first half of the game, Brazil has scored three goals. In the second half, Willian and Danny Alves scored for the team.

Brazil has won two matches and held draw in other in the group level matches. Brazil entered the quarter as the group champions. Brazil’s opponent in the quarter-final is yet not determined.

