Days after marriage, wife flew off stealing husband’s money

Wife has left a husband bankrupt just two weeks after their marriage. The newlywed wife has theft all the money of her husband and flew off. The husband has complained to the Chief Minister that the wife has cheated him and severe actions must be taken by the government against the lady.

The incident occurred in Jind in Haryana. The man named Surendra aged 36 became the victim of this fraud. The 28-year-old woman has stollen around 70,000 rupees.

Before the marriage the family has not made much enquiry about the women. The marriage proposal was come and fixed by a mediator. But after 15 days of marriage the women has made fools of her husband and flew off with the money.