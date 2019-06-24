Priya Prakash Varrier signs her first Telugu film : See Pics

Actress Priya Prakash signed her debut flick in Telugu and she will be paired opposite Nithiin in this flick.

Directed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti, this film has Nithiin and Rakul Preet Singh playing the lead roles. Priya Prakash Varrier has been roped in to play another female lead in the yet-untitled movie.

Nithiin, who has been in poor form is hoping that this upcoming films will catapult him to fame again. The makers of his upcoming film organised a customary puja ahead of the film’s shooting.

Sharing a photo, the actor wrote, “#Nithiin28 muhurtham done.. super excited to work with Yeleti Chandrashekar garu..this film is goin to b Special!! @Rakulpreet? finallyyy workin together #priyaprakashvarrier plays d other lead, produced by bhavya anand prasad garu n music by [email protected]? garu (sic)”

