UAE’s 10-year Gold Card Residency Scheme : All You Need To Know

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai, on Tuesday shared details about the recently announced 10-year Gold Card residency scheme.

Here are the key takeaways:

1. 400 expats, including business leaders, have received the Gold Card since the permanent residency was introduced last month.

2. At the end of 10 years, the Gold Card has to be renewed. The applicant has to undergo medical tests and have a valid medical insurance.

3. The visa is valid as long as all terms and conditions are met. If the recipient’s business falters in the future, the Gold Card visa will be reviewed on a “case-to-case” basis.

4. Gold Card visa holders can freely come in and out of the country at their will.

5. They can remain out of the country for as long as they want. The stipulation that residence visa holders cannot be outside the UAE for a period longer than six consecutive months does not apply to them.

6. Aside from the Gold Card, there are also other categories of long-term visa with shorter periods of validity.

7. Doctors, investors, specialists and students (those with a grade of 95 per cent and above in general secondary and university students with a grade of 3.75 and above) are eligible for long-term visa.

8. Executive managers with a monthly salary of Dh30,000 and above are also eligible for the long-term visa.