155 Islamic State members, sympathisers arrested so far: Home Ministry

Security agencies have so far managed to arrest 155 members and sympathisers of the banned terror outfit Islamic State from different parts of the country.

While informing the Lok Sabha on Tuesday minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy said in a written reply that agencies like the NIA and some state police have registered a number of cases which have led to the arrest of these 155 persons.

The reply also mentioned some instances of individuals from different states joining the terror outfit have also come to the notice of Central and state security agencies.

The Centre had notified included the Islamic State it in the First Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Preventi-on) Act, 1967, following which it was labelled a terrorist organisation.