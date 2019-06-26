Man arrested for killing friend to marry his wife

Police on Tuesday arrested a man, who was desperate to marry the wife of his friend, allegedly bludgeoned him with a brick and left him unconscious on a railway track in New Delhi.

The accused Gulkesh, on the intervening night of June 24-25 called his friend Dalbir, 30, and took him to the railway track near Zakhira and hit him on the head with a brick, rendering him unconscious.

Later, the accused threw the body of Dalbir on the railway track, so that it could be chopped into pieces, a police release said.

After committing the crime, Gulkesh called the police, and alleged that the body of an acquaintance of his was lying on the railway track near Prem Nagar Phatak, Rama Road.

During the preliminary investigation, Gulkesh made all-out efforts to mislead the police.

“During interrogation, his mobile phone was checked and on the basis of call records, he broke down and disclosed that he had an illicit relationship with the wife of the deceased. He wanted to marry Pooja (name changed), the wife of the deceased, but she was not willing to marry him although she also liked him. Therefore, in order to get married to the wife of the deceased, he hatched a conspiracy to eliminate the deceased,” the police release said.