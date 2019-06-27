A ‘Retired Priest has found a new career as a ‘Porn Star’: Video

A retired priest has reinvented himself as a ‘porn star’.

Norm Self who is aged 85 is from North Carolina in the USA. He joined the clergy is the age 18. But he realized his original self only after his marriage at the age of 28. Norm has realized that he is a ‘gay’.

In 1997, Self came to an acquaintance with a group of homosexuals. At that time Self was working as a campus minister. After meeting the homosexuals he came into a full realization that he is gay.

Self has acted in four adult films in the last two years. He first acted in a porn film after his roommate asked and pressurized him to act. He says that after acting in the adult film he feels most vibrated. He started acting adult films in 2017 and is not paid for that.

“We are going to have sex anyway so why not make it a liberating and bonding experience instead of hiding it away in the shadows?”, he asked in a TV show.

Self said he’s not worried about the friends who would cut him off “because that’s their struggle”.