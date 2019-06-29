KeralaLatest News

Custody Death: State government lost control over Police, says Congress MP

Jun 29, 2019, 11:52 pm IST
The Congress MP from Vadakara, K.Muralieedharan has accused that the Kerala government has lost its control over the Kerala police. He said that the repeating custody deaths are the example of the loss of control over police by the government.

The government has the sole responsibility for this. The government must replace Lok Nath Behra from the DGP post and must appoint somebody with common sense. The time for resignation for Pinarayi Vijayan from the post of Chief Minister has exceeded when compared to the K.Karunakaran’s resignation from the post earlier.

