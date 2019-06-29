Latest NewsInternational

Taliban kill 25 pro-government militias

Jun 29, 2019, 09:11 pm IST
In Afghanistan, at least 25 pro-government militias were killed in an attack by the Taliban. The fatal incident occurred in northern Baghlan province today.

The attack took place in Nahrin district, as the militia members tried to rescue a group of soldiers who were surrounded by Taliban terrorists. They got ambushed as they rushed to help the trapped soldiers. The encounter lasted around six years. The Taliban has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

The attack came as the US and the Taliban were all set to start a new round of discussion in Qatar. The talk aims to end the US Army presence in the country.

