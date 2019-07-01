Financial Crisis: Anil Ambani to sell his office

As the financial crisis of the group has worsened, Anil Ambani, the chairman of Ambani Group has decided to sell or lease out his head office in Mumbai.

The ‘Reliance Center’ situated on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway. The building is situated in 4 acres of land spans around 700,000 square feet. Anil Ambani plans to shift to the office in the Ballard estate in South Mumbai. The office may fetch around 1,500 – 2000 crore rupees.

Anil Ambani, who was once world’s 6th richest man with an asset of $42 billion was crashed out of the billionaire club. His total business empire was crashed to Rs.3651 crore. The Reliance Group of Companies has a total debt of 1.7 lakh crore.

He has entrusted international consultant JLL for the sale.