Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Jul 1, 2019, 05:03 pm IST
In the early hours of trading in the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar. The main reason for the upward rally of the Indian rupee is the positive trend in the Indian stock market and the firm status of crucde oil prices.

The Indian rupee rose by 17 paise to reach at 68.86 against the US dollar today. In the interbank forex market, the domestic currency opened at 68.96 and then moved to 68.86.

The Indian rupee has ended trading at Friday on 69.03 against the US Dollar.

