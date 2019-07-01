Japan resumes commercial whaling again

Japan is all set to resume commercial whaling after 30 years. The act came just after the Japan government’s decision to withdrew from the International Whale Commission (IWC). Environmentalists and the countries which have imposed a ban on whaling has severely criticized the Asian countries decision to launch commercial whaling.

Japan claims that whaling is the ancient profession of some communities in Japan. Japan also tactically used the loopholes in the IWC laws and claim that for research purpose whaling can be done. Japan withdrew from IWC after severe criticism from the member countries.

Japanese media reported that Japan is planning to kill around 227 whales by late December. The Japan whaler has killed 333 whales during their final research expedition to the Antartic which ended in March.