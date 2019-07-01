Latest NewsIndia

Mehbooba Mufti Blames Jersey For India’s Loss Against England

Jul 1, 2019, 10:49 am IST
Less than a minute

In the match against England in ICC World Cup, Indian cricket team wore an orange-blue jersey to distinguish themselves from hosts England who wears a lighter version of blue. India had suffered their first defeat of the World cup in the match and Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti feel Orange jersey is the reason for the failure of the Indian team.

“Call me superstitious but I would say it’s the jersey that ended India’s winning streak in the #ICCWorldCup2019,” Mehbooba Mufti said.

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned India’s batting performance.

Would the batting be as listless if our place in the semifinals was at stake here rather than England’s & Pakistan’s? #CWC19″ he wrote on Twitter

Tags

Related Articles

World Environment Day

World Environment Day 2018: How is India celebrating it TODAY?

Jun 5, 2018, 06:44 am IST

GST made simpler for exporters and small traders

Oct 7, 2017, 08:50 am IST
gold hunt at tvm

Gold seized from Trivandrum international airport

Jul 20, 2017, 07:54 am IST

Gujarat Polls 2017 :BJP won’t win enough seats to form govt in Gujarat,says BJP MP Sanjay Kakade

Dec 17, 2017, 08:06 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close