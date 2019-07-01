Mehbooba Mufti Blames Jersey For India’s Loss Against England

In the match against England in ICC World Cup, Indian cricket team wore an orange-blue jersey to distinguish themselves from hosts England who wears a lighter version of blue. India had suffered their first defeat of the World cup in the match and Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti feel Orange jersey is the reason for the failure of the Indian team.

“Call me superstitious but I would say it’s the jersey that ended India’s winning streak in the #ICCWorldCup2019,” Mehbooba Mufti said.

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned India’s batting performance.