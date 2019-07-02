Latest NewsIndia

Actress Katrina Kaif harassed by fans at airport for selfies : Watch Video

Jul 2, 2019, 02:14 pm IST
Actress Katrina Kaif surrounded by fans for selfies when one of them pushed her bodyguard and got too close to the actress.

The guards had to push him back. When he again approached Katrina for a selfie, the actress said to him gently, “Aaramse. waha se karo.”

The video of the incident has gone viral on Instagram and Katrina’s fans are lauding her for handling the situation well.

One of the fans commented saying, “This is crazy! Don’t go crazy people. She’s a human too. It’s so scary when male fan get crazy like that. I feel scared for her.” Another fan wrote, “Don’t blame her guys … She is also a human being … She has her own space. Own privacy. .. we should respect them.. they work so much … Respect them.”

