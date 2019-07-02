Five Indian billionaires earned 1 lakh crore in six months

Five richest Indian billionaires have earned around 1 lakh crore rupees in six months. They earned this whopping amount in between January 2019 to June 2019.

Mukesh Ambani, the CEO of Reliance Industries is in the top of the list. Mukesh Ambani who is the 12th richest person in the world has earned around $ 7.41 billion to his fortune in the last six months. That is in the last six months he has earned around 50,000 crore rupees. The total asset of Ambani worth around $ 51.7 billion crore dollar. The share value of Reliance Industries has secured growth of 14% this year against BSE Sensex’s 9% growth.

Aseem Premji, the Chairman of Wipro is in the second position. He earned around 4.73 billion dollars in the last six months. He stands in the 44th position in the list of world’s richest list with a total fortune of $ 21.07 billion. The share value of Wipro has risen by 13.6% in the last six months.

Uday Kotak made a gain of $ 13.6 billion. Shiv Nadar of HCL has gained around $1.5 billion in the last six months. Others in the list include Gautam Adani and Anil Agarwal of Vedanta.