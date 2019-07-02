Houthi attack at Abha Airport ; Nine injured

Nine people were injured in a Houthi rebel attack on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia overnight on Monday, the Arab coalition said.

The Saudi-led coalition, which is fighting in support of the government of Yemen, said in a statement that the nine civilians injured in the drone attack were one Indian and eight Saudis. All were in stable condition.

The Iran-backed Houthis, who are fighting in neighbouring Yemen, have recently stepped up attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia.

A spokesman for the Houthis said the group had carried out a “large operation” targeting the airport, according to the group’s Al Masirah TV.

Saudi owned Al Arabiya TV also said Abha Airport had resumed flights.