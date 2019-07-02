Kerala Police seeks Interpol’s help to trace German tourist

Kerala Police has sought the help of Interpol to trace Liza Wiese, a German national missing from Kerala. This is following the preliminary conclusion that she has not reached Amrithananda Mutt. The police will hold a video conferencing with Liza’s mother.

Meantime, Liza’s sister Caroline said that she reached Kerala in search of peace. She converted to Islam eight years back after getting attracted to the religion. In a subsequent trip, she met her life partner, a UK national, identified as Muhammed Ali, in Cairo and married him. After her marriage, she moved to America and has two children. Meanwhile, her relationship with her husband was not that well. She was not close with her family members also, said Caroline.

She stayed in Berlin and Sweden for almost two years after returning from US. She sent her children along with her mother-in-law to the US. Caroline said this broke her mentally.

Caroline said Liza reached India on a spiritual trail. Liza in her travel documents had mentioned Amrithapuri Ashram in Kollam as her destination. She was accompanied by Muhammed Ali, who also had listed Amritapuri as his place of visit in the travel documents. However, he returned on March 15.