Kiran Bedi blames Tamil Nadu government for water crisis ; Stalin demands apology

Kiran Bedi had blamed the Tamil Nadu government for the water crisis in the state and the same has caused DMK chief MK stalin demanding an apology from her

On Sunday, Bedi had tweeted, “A question with possible answers: India s 6th largest city Chennai has become the first city in the country to run dry. The same city was in floods due to copious rains just 4 years back. Where lies the problem? Ans: Poor Governance, Corrupt Politics, Indifferent Bureaucracy+.”

Bedi’s tweet evoked strong reactions from the leaders across the state, including Stalin. On Monday, DMK legislators staged a walkout from the Assembly after Speaker P Dhanapal did not allow Stalin, who is also the Leader of Opposition, to raise an issue involving remarks by Bedi on the water scarcity citing Assembly rules that forbade discussions about Governor. Stalin’s party also wanted Bedi to apologise for her comments and urged President Ram Nath Kovind to remove her from the office immediately and make everyone understand the values of Indian Constitution.

Only then the dignity of her office will be saved. Tamil Nadu people are compassionate and patriotic,” Stalin was quoted by PTI as saying.