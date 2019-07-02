Read to know why Maharastra Chief Minister appeals to people to “stay indoors”

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed to the people no to set out unless sufficient information regarding the view of heavy rains in Mumbai is received. The same has been reported by the IANS.

The Central Railway has suspended the suburban train services after incessant heavy rain flooded tracks at several spots between Mumbai-Thane.

The Maharashtra government has declared a precautionary public holiday for the city according to the official report.

Roads are also water-logged for the second consecutive day.

The two highways, main and arterials roads remained virtually deserted as people chose to remain indoors, autorickshaws, taxis and aggregator cabs were also largely missing.

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday had declared a holiday for all schools and colleges, and the state government expanded it to include other parts of coastal Konkan region.