Wikipedia co-founder calls for ‘Social Media strike’

Jul 2, 2019, 01:09 pm IST
The co-founder of the world’s biggest online encyclopedia ‘Wikipedia’, Dr. Larry Sanger has called to observe a ‘Social Media Strike’ on July 4 and 5. He declared this strike as a protest against the social media sites exploiting the personal data of users.

Larry Sanger has urged the social media users to abstain from using social sites for these two days. He says that to raise the emotion of netizens and social media users globally against the social media tycoons these kinds of strikes are necessary. He demands that the social media must be decentralized and the consumers must have full freedom over their data and privacy.

There must come protest and strikes against the online tycoons who spy at the consumers and even exploit their personal data and privacy details. ” We are going to flex our collective muscles and demand that giant, manipulative cooperations give us back control over data, privacy, and user experience”, he wrote in his blog.

