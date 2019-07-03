NEWS

Dont miss this fantastic coin trick from BJP MP,it will shock you for sure;Video Inside

Jul 3, 2019, 07:21 pm IST
Do you love watching enigma tricks come fast and check out BJP MP Rathore’s Instagram account. The BJP MP and Olympian posted a short video of himself performing a coin trick and his fans and followers are more than impressed.

In the clip, Rathore flipped three coins placed on the back of his hand, in the air, and caught all of them in a snap without letting the coins fall to the ground. Rathore also mentioned in his post that he used to practice this trick in his shooting days for “building hand & eye coordination”.

In case you are planning to do this trick, Rathore has issued a diktat: “Don’t let it touch the ground!”

Watch Rathore doing the coin trick Slow Motion Mein:

 

Energetic and alert,” said a user while another wrote: “Superb sir ! You always come up with something innovative and challenging.” Actor Vivek Oberoi also praised Rathore for pulling off the trick with absolute perfection. he wrote.

 

