MS Dhoni spits blood; Here is what happened

Team India’s Wicket keeper MS Dhoni has been inviting a lot of strong criticism for his batting approach in the on going world Cup match.

Fans and former cricketers have been left disappointed with the way Dhoni has struggled to score runs at a brisk pace in the tournament, thus, questioning his intent and capabilities to collect runs freely and quickly like he used to do in his initial years.

However, during the course of his slow-paced innings, what went unnoticed was the pain he was suffering while batting. Dhoni had taken a hit on his thumb twice in the game, first while wicket-keeping and then again while batting.

Pictures of Dhoni sucking his thumb and spitting blood emerged on the internet amidst all the criticism he faced from the fans.

After the images went viral, fans on social media praised the former Indian skipper for his dedication and commitment towards the team.