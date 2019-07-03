Latest NewsSports

Senior Indian cricketer announced retirement

Jul 3, 2019, 06:06 pm IST
Ambati Rayudu, the senior Indian cricketer has announced his retirement today. He announced he is retiring from the One Day Internationals (ODI) and will continue in the Indian Premier League Cricket. He has earlier retired from the first-class cricket.

Rayudu was not included in the Indian team for the ICC world cup. But he was even not considered after Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar were excluded from the team after they got injured.

Rayudu has played 55 ODI matches and 6 T20 matches for Team India. He has scored 1694 runs with an average of 47.05. He has also scored 3 century and 10 half centuries.

