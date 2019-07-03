Latest NewsGulf

Woman caught smuggling drugs inside walnuts at Dubai airport

Jul 3, 2019, 06:36 am IST
Less than a minute

A woman was caught smuggling 3 kg of drugs in six walnuts at Dubai International Airport, according to a media report.

Director-General of Dubai Customs Ahmed Mahboob Musabih said that though smugglers are coming up with new and unexpected techniques, the customs has managed to foil many attempts to smuggle 14 kg of narcotic drugs in the first quarter of 2019.

“These were part of 973 seizures of restricted and prohibited goods made at the airport over a period from January 1 to March 31,” he was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times.

In another case, a man concealed narcotics in the battery of his cell phone trying to sneak in with the drugs.

Smugglers also hide their drugs in bags full with red lentils, in toys, bananas and in chocolates as well in stomach.

Musabih said that the special training is given to the inspectors and use of sophisticated scanning devices helps them detect the drugs.

