World Cup 2019: Afghanistan wicket keeper Ikram Ali Khil breaks Tendulkar’s record

Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the highest score by an 18-year-old at an ICC World Cup was broken by Afghanistan’s Ikram Ali Khil when the latter scored 86 off 92 balls against West Indies at the ICC Cricket World Cup in Leeds. The legendary batsman scored 84 runs against New Zealand in the 1992 World Cup.

The 18-year-old wicket-keeper batsman scored the highest individual score for Afghanistan in this World Cup. After the match when asked about how he felt breaking the Little Master’s feat he said as quoted by ICC,” I’m very proud to have broken the record of a legend like Tendulkar. It makes me very happy.”

The youngster who idolises Kumar Sangakkara added that he was disappointed as he did not score a century and hopes that he will score a ton in future.

“I’m disappointed at the same time because I thought I could score a hundred. Hopefully, in the games ahead I will score a hundred for Afghanistan,” he said.

The wicket-keeper batsman further added that he wants to become the greatest cricketer of Afghanistan and is very happy with the experience he got at the World Cup.