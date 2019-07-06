NRI Businessman’s Suicide : Kerala Govt grants work permit to convention centre

Govt has decided to grant work permit to the convention centre of expatriate Sajan in Anthoor. The order was issued by LSGD additional secretary. After ensuring that all shortcomings which were pointed put by Anthoor Municipality officers, full approval will be granted. The order also directs the municipality secretary to check for any violations.

The suicide of Sajan had irked controversy. The license to the convention centre was denied as it was found that the constructions had violated the construction policies of the municipality.

The new municipality secretary and other officials who took charge in place of the suspended officers inspected the convention centre. They found four violations. Construction works are not allowed in public places, which was found to be violated. Water tank and waste management system was placed in a public place. The inclination of the ramp at the entrance was not enough and the carpet area of the balcony exceeded the allowed dimensions, the report reads. The report also mentions a shortage of restrooms inside the auditorium. If these violations are resolved, the convention centre can be granted permission, the report reads.