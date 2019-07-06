KeralaLatest News

NRI Businessman’s Suicide : Kerala Govt grants work permit to convention centre

Jul 6, 2019, 12:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

Govt has decided to grant work permit to the convention centre of expatriate Sajan in Anthoor. The order was issued by LSGD additional secretary. After ensuring that all shortcomings which were pointed put by Anthoor Municipality officers, full approval will be granted. The order also directs the municipality secretary to check for any violations.

The suicide of Sajan had irked controversy. The license to the convention centre was denied as it was found that the constructions had violated the construction policies of the municipality.

The new municipality secretary and other officials who took charge in place of the suspended officers inspected the convention centre. They found four violations. Construction works are not allowed in public places, which was found to be violated. Water tank and waste management system was placed in a public place. The inclination of the ramp at the entrance was not enough and the carpet area of the balcony exceeded the allowed dimensions, the report reads. The report also mentions a shortage of restrooms inside the auditorium. If these violations are resolved, the convention centre can be granted permission, the report reads.

Tags

Related Articles

Google Working on Foldable Phone, But Its Unlike Anything We have Seen So Far

Mar 16, 2019, 07:31 am IST

Delhi police seized nine-kg psychotropic drugs; arrested a drug syndicate

Jun 20, 2018, 12:32 pm IST

This is What Sreedharan Pillai Said about the All Party Meeting

Nov 15, 2018, 03:38 pm IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Rs 72000 will go into accounts of five crore women,says Rahul Gandhi

Apr 16, 2019, 07:36 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close