Pink auto rickshaw will hit Bengaluru roads; A step towards women security

The Brihath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is all set to launch pink auto rickshaw which aims to deal with woman security issues. Women alone or along with their family can travel in these ping auto-rickshaws. Its part of the welfare scheme of BBMP and in the first phase around 1000 rickshaws will make its path onto the road. Although the men drivers can also apply the women will get preference.

There will be a subsidy worth Rs. 75000 announced Nagendra Naik BBMP Welfare Asst. Commissioner. Even though the brand is not mentioned, CCTV camera and GPS system is mandatory in the vehicle. BBMP has invited distributors to take up the project. Pink autos will run from next month, said the authorities. Pink autos are in service in the cities such as Mumbai, Noida, Surat, Ghaziabad etc. This initiative can assure a decline in the atrocities against woman. Women can now make a fearless travel.